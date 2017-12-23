Photo gallery: Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans | Sat., Dec. 23, 2017

Miami Heat forward Josh Richardson drives the ball as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday defends in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicanson Saturday, December 23, 2017
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward Josh Richardson (0) shoots a three pointer in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, December 23, 2017
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic shoots under the basket in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, December 23, 2017
Miami Heat center Kelly Olynyk (9) gets a clear shot at the basket in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, December 23, 2017
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) drives to the basket in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, December 23, 2017
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) drives to the basket as New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) defends in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, December 23, 2017
Miami Heat forward Josh Richardson (0) looks to pass as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) defends in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, December 23, 2017
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra screams in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, December 23, 2017
