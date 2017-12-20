This Miami Heat player is being honored by the Boston Celtics for his community work

The Heat’s Kelly Olynyk tries to block Jeremy Lamb in the fourth quarter as Miami hosts the Charlotte Hornets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Dec. 1, 2017. Olynyk will be honored Wednesday night by the Boston Celtics, his former team, with their Hero Among Us award, given to individuals who have made an overwhelming impact on the lives of others in the Boston community. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com