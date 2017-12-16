More Videos

Tyler Johnson talks about his first start in over two years 2:27

Tyler Johnson talks about his first start in over two years

Pause
Erik Spoelstra after Heat’s 110-104 loss to Hawks 1:31

Erik Spoelstra after Heat’s 110-104 loss to Hawks

Josh Richardson after Heat loss to Hawks 1:33

Josh Richardson after Heat loss to Hawks

Bam Adebayo after Heat win over Clippers 2:08

Bam Adebayo after Heat win over Clippers

Dion Waiters talks to media on Miami Heat's loss against the Portland Trail Blazers 0:25

Dion Waiters talks to media on Miami Heat's loss against the Portland Trail Blazers

‘It was shocking…too real,’ passenger says 0:58

‘It was shocking…too real,’ passenger says

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation 2:14

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 0:44

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5

Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami

Author faces backlash and bullying after publishing pit bull book 2:05

Author faces backlash and bullying after publishing pit bull book

  • Josh Richardson on career-high game vs. Clippers

    Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson talks about his career-high 28 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 16, 2017

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson talks about his career-high 28 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 16, 2017 Andre C. Fernandez a1fernandez@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson talks about his career-high 28 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 16, 2017 Andre C. Fernandez a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

Miami Heat

Richardson’s career-high game saves injury-depleted Heat, Spoelstra breaks wins record

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

December 16, 2017 10:36 PM

UPDATED December 17, 2017 01:14 PM

The Heat had to dig deeper into its roster Saturday night after one of its captains, James Johnson, exited in the first quarter.

Led by Josh Richardson’s career-best 28 points, the Heat found a way to survive again, defeating the Clippers 90-85 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Heat (15-14) moved one game above .500 for the third time this season, and will try to climb further Monday when it faces the Hawks in Atlanta.

Goran Dragic’s jumper with 1:19 left put the Heat in front for good as the Clippers mustered only two more shots that each didn’t find the mark.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Richardson made 10 of 16 shots, hit 6 of 8 from three-point range and made a pair of free throws late to put the game out of reach. The output surpassed Richardson’s previous high of 27 points on Dec. 1 against Charlotte.

Already without Hassan Whiteside (left knee bone bruise) — who missed his ninth game in a row— and Justise Winslow (left knee strain) — who was held out for the second consecutive game — the Heat lost James Johnson with 4:22 left in the first quarter with what appeared to be a sprained right ankle.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra surpassed Pat Riley for the most coaching wins in franchise history. Spoelstra is now 455-296. Riley’s record with the Heat was 454-395.

Spoelstra is only the second active coach to produce at least 450 wins with their current team, joining the San Antonio Spurs’ Gregg Popovich.

Spoelstra and Riley are only the second pair of coaches to win at least 450 games with the same team. Riley (533) and Phil Jackson (610) also achieved that with the Lakers.

DeAndre Jordan finished with 12 points and 20 rebounds, but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tyler Johnson talks about his first start in over two years 2:27

Tyler Johnson talks about his first start in over two years

Pause
Erik Spoelstra after Heat’s 110-104 loss to Hawks 1:31

Erik Spoelstra after Heat’s 110-104 loss to Hawks

Josh Richardson after Heat loss to Hawks 1:33

Josh Richardson after Heat loss to Hawks

Bam Adebayo after Heat win over Clippers 2:08

Bam Adebayo after Heat win over Clippers

Dion Waiters talks to media on Miami Heat's loss against the Portland Trail Blazers 0:25

Dion Waiters talks to media on Miami Heat's loss against the Portland Trail Blazers

‘It was shocking…too real,’ passenger says 0:58

‘It was shocking…too real,’ passenger says

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation 2:14

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 0:44

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5

Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami

Author faces backlash and bullying after publishing pit bull book 2:05

Author faces backlash and bullying after publishing pit bull book

  • Tyler Johnson talks about his first start in over two years

    Johnson talks about the Heat’s loss to the Hawks and getting his first start in over two years on Mon., Dec. 18, 2017

Tyler Johnson talks about his first start in over two years

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats