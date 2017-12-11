From left to right, Miami Heat center Chris Bosh, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and associate coach David Fizdale during the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2015-16 NBA season at FAU Arena in 2015.
From left to right, Miami Heat center Chris Bosh, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and associate coach David Fizdale during the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2015-16 NBA season at FAU Arena in 2015. David Santiago dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
From left to right, Miami Heat center Chris Bosh, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and associate coach David Fizdale during the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2015-16 NBA season at FAU Arena in 2015. David Santiago dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com

Miami Heat

Spoelstra says Fizdale ‘wasn’t given opportunity’ to see transition through in Memphis

By Manny Navarro

mnavarro@miamiherald.com

December 11, 2017 07:10 PM

MEMPHIS

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said there will be no extra motivation Monday night in trying to beat the Memphis Grizzlies, who fired his close friend and former assistant coach David Fizdale two weeks ago.

But it was hard to really believe him.

“We’re coaching for something bigger right now with our team, but certainly I still feel for Fiz and unfortunately what he had to go through here,” said Spoelstra of Fizdale, who spent eight years as an assistant under him. “I had lunch with him this afternoon. That’s my brother.

“You want him to have a fair shot at it and to be able to go through some tough times, some adverse times, through a transition period that the organization was going through. And that’s what the thought was – that there would be a transition and an opportunity to build a different culture. Unfortunately he wasn't given that opportunity.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fizdale, 43, was fired after the Grizzlies started the season 7-12. Memphis (8-18) has lost 14 out of its last 15 games. Speculation after Fizdale’s firing on Nov. 27 was that his relationship with All-Star center Marc Gasol was very rocky and it led to his dismissal.

More Videos

Dwyane Wade on student walkouts to honor Parkland victims 110

Dwyane Wade on student walkouts to honor Parkland victims

Pause
Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility 111

Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation 206

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation

Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards 176

Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas 214

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High 64

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.” 89

Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.”

Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat 172

Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents 110

Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents

Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers 77

Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra reacts to the Memphis Grizzlies firing former Heat assistant David Fizdale on Monday. Andre C. Fernandeza1fernandez@miamiherald.com

“Fiz is a star,” Spoelstra, 47, said. “So he’s going to get another opportunity in any field. He can go in this guy’s field [pointing to Heat TV sideline reporter Jason Jackson]. He can go in my field. He can choose where he wants to go. Hopefully he spends some time in Miami with us in the spring in-between his pina coladas and beach time and all that.”

Fizdale flew into Memphis on Sunday after spending time at his home in Los Angeles, and returned to Memphis in part to complete the sale of his home. He took advantage and caught up with Spoelstra and the Heat staff at the same time on Monday.

Fizdale led the Grizzlies to a 43-39 record last season before losing to the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the playoffs, four games to two.

His career record as a head coach is 50-51. He was part of the last two championship teams with the Heat.

More Videos

Dwyane Wade on student walkouts to honor Parkland victims 110

Dwyane Wade on student walkouts to honor Parkland victims

Pause
Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility 111

Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation 206

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation

Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards 176

Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas 214

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High 64

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.” 89

Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.”

Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat 172

Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents 110

Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents

Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers 77

Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers

Haslem played for Fizdale when he served as an assistant coach with the Heat. Andre C. Fernandeza1fernandez@miamiherald.com

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dwyane Wade on student walkouts to honor Parkland victims 110

Dwyane Wade on student walkouts to honor Parkland victims

Pause
Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility 111

Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation 206

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation

Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards 176

Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas 214

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High 64

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.” 89

Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.”

Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat 172

Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents 110

Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents

Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers 77

Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers

Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats