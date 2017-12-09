Brooklyn Nets' DeMarre Carroll, drives with the ball as Miami Heat's Josh Richardson defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets' DeMarre Carroll, drives with the ball as Miami Heat's Josh Richardson defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Christian Palma AP
Brooklyn Nets' DeMarre Carroll, drives with the ball as Miami Heat's Josh Richardson defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Christian Palma AP

Miami Heat

Heat battles Mexico City’s high altitude, plays clean, turnover-free basketball in win

By Manny Navarro

mnavarro@miamiherald.com

December 09, 2017 08:27 PM

MEXICO CITY

For all the concern about playing 7,382 feet above sea level and struggling to breathe, the Miami Heat looked pretty good Saturday night in its first regular season game outside of the United States or Canada.

In what was its best game of the season protecting the basketball, the usually turnover-prone Heat coughed it up a season-low five times and rode the combined scoring efforts of Goran Dragic, Tyler Johnson, James Johnson and Justise Winslow to a 101-89 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

“I think it was really big,” Tyler Johnson said of the Heat’s win, which ended a two-game losing streak and improved the team’s record to 12-13.

“They’re a good team. Brooklyn, they don’t get a lot of credit in things they are able to do. I think they are second in pace and at this altitude we knew it was going to be tough, them trying to get up and down the court. I thought it was a big time defensive effort in the second half of the game. The first half I thought offensively we were trending, the second half our defense was back where it needed to be.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dragic scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and Johnson, who has started to come out of his early season shooting slump, scored 20 points on 8 of 11 shooting.

James Johnson missed a few dunks early in the game, but finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Winslow hit a career-high four three pointers and finished 5 of 6 from the field. He also had six rebounds, an assist and two big blocks in the second half.

“I think I was just in a rhythm, defensively and offensively,” Winslow said. “I think I got to the point now where I’m really just trusting my skills and all the work I put in, not thinking and just flowing really.”

More Videos

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation 206

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation

Pause
Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards 176

Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas 214

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High 64

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.” 89

Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.”

Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat 172

Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents 110

Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents

Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers 77

Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers

Goran Dragic on Lakers: “They ran us out of the gym.” 96

Goran Dragic on Lakers: “They ran us out of the gym.”

Dwyane Wade talks about his stats and records as a guard 139

Dwyane Wade talks about his stats and records as a guard

Miami Heat's Justise Winslow talks about his hot shooting night in Mexico City on Dec. 9, 2017 Manny Navarromnavarro@miamiherald.com

Trailing by as many as 10 points midway through the fourth quarter, Brooklyn trimmed the Heat lead to 91-87 on a Spencer Dinwiddie three-pointer with 3:03 to play. But the Heat went on an 8-0 run to put the game away.

The Heat held Brooklyn (10-15) to 40.7 percent shooting and is now 9-3 this season when holding an opponent under 45 percent.

“A great game for us, especially defensively,” Dragic said. “We know that they were going to try to play fast. They scored 89 points and shooting 40 percent from the field. That’s in our wheelhouse. We want to play like that every night on defense.”

The five turnovers by Miami, which came in averaging 16.3 turnovers per game (tied for 26th in the NBA), marked only the third time this season the Heat had fewer than 10 turnovers in a game.

What changed Saturday?

“We were just slowing down,” Josh Richardson said. “We weren’t going fast. We were all tired.”

Spoelstra did his best to combat that early by subbing players in and out of the game faster than usual. By the four minute mark of the first quarter, all nine Heat players who saw action had already been on the floor. Still, the altitude was tough to deal with, players said.

More Videos

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation 206

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation

Pause
Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards 176

Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas 214

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High 64

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.” 89

Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.”

Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat 172

Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents 110

Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents

Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers 77

Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers

Goran Dragic on Lakers: “They ran us out of the gym.” 96

Goran Dragic on Lakers: “They ran us out of the gym.”

Dwyane Wade talks about his stats and records as a guard 139

Dwyane Wade talks about his stats and records as a guard

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra weighs in on NBA future in Mexico on Dec. 9, 2017. Manny Navarromnavarro@miamiherald.com

“The altitude was really tough,” Dragic said. “My chest felt like it was exploding. It was like having two games in one game. I think Spo did an amazing job rotating the guys early and then to be fresh the whole game.”

The Heat continues its three-game road trip Monday night in Memphis.

▪ Former Heat All-Star and three-time NBA champion Chris Bosh, whose career has been cut short by blood clots, watched his former team courtside for the first time since being released this summer. After the game, he video bombed Winslow’s postgame interview.

More Videos

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation 206

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation

Pause
Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards 176

Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas 214

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High 64

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.” 89

Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.”

Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat 172

Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents 110

Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents

Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers 77

Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers

Goran Dragic on Lakers: “They ran us out of the gym.” 96

Goran Dragic on Lakers: “They ran us out of the gym.”

Dwyane Wade talks about his stats and records as a guard 139

Dwyane Wade talks about his stats and records as a guard

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about seeing Chris Bosh in Mexico City Dec. 9, 2017. Manny Navarromnavarro@miamiherald.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation 206

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation

Pause
Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards 176

Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas 214

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High 64

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.” 89

Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.”

Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat 172

Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents 110

Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents

Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers 77

Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers

Goran Dragic on Lakers: “They ran us out of the gym.” 96

Goran Dragic on Lakers: “They ran us out of the gym.”

Dwyane Wade talks about his stats and records as a guard 139

Dwyane Wade talks about his stats and records as a guard

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats