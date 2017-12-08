Heat coach Erik Spoelstra nearly misses team bus in Mexico City
The team stopped to take photos and Spoelstra raced across a park to get on it. He did stop for a selfie with a fan. Two Flamenco dancers working on their craft at the park were in the background. Dec. 8, 2017.
Manny Navarro.mnavarro@miamiherald.com
More Videos
0:28
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra nearly misses team bus in Mexico City
0:40
Miami Heat prepare for team photo in Mexico City
3:35
Dion Waiters on traveling world with NBA
1:09
Heat rookie Bam Adebayo likes snowflakes at Mexico City mall
4:10
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on playing in Mexico City
2:04
Udonis Haslem On playing in Mexico City, traveling the world with NBA
2:32
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks after Heat’s loss at San Antonio
0:50
Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson talks about his performance vs. the San Antonio Spurs
2:22
Dion Waiters talks after Miami Heat’s loss to San Antonio Spurs
2:58
Kelly Olynyk on playing in Mexico City in the past
1:10
Spoelstra talks about playing in altitude of Mexico City
“The altitude, you get used to it,” Kelly Olynyk said after Wednesday morning’s shootaround at the AT&T Center. “Once you get your first wind out of the way, you’re kind of settled in. Like Denver, you’re a little short-winded to start.