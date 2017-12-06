More Videos

Bam Adebayo talks about Heat's loss to Warriors 1:25

Bam Adebayo talks about Heat's loss to Warriors

Pause
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after loss to Warriors 2:05

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after loss to Warriors

Fire burns along LA's 405 Freeway, evacuations ordered 0:35

Fire burns along LA's 405 Freeway, evacuations ordered

Police officer shot at Miami Walmart 0:20

Police officer shot at Miami Walmart

Opening day of Art Basel 2017 1:29

Opening day of Art Basel 2017

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team 0:46

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team

Wynwood Walls kicks off Basel with Human Kind 1:57

Wynwood Walls kicks off Basel with Human Kind

Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital 2:00

Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital

17-foot python breaks record after being caught in Florida Everglades 0:58

17-foot python breaks record after being caught in Florida Everglades

Speeding drunk driver barely misses police officer assisting stranded motorist 0:52

Speeding drunk driver barely misses police officer assisting stranded motorist

  • Kelly Olynyk on playing in Mexico City in the past

    “The altitude, you get used to it,” Kelly Olynyk said after Wednesday morning’s shootaround at the AT&T Center. “Once you get your first wind out of the way, you’re kind of settled in. Like Denver, you’re a little short-winded to start.

Kelly Olynyk on playing in Mexico City in the past

“The altitude, you get used to it,” Kelly Olynyk said after Wednesday morning’s shootaround at the AT&T Center. “Once you get your first wind out of the way, you’re kind of settled in. Like Denver, you’re a little short-winded to start.
Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com