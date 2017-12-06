Kelly Olynyk on playing in Mexico City in the past
“The altitude, you get used to it,” Kelly Olynyk said after Wednesday morning’s shootaround at the AT&T Center. “Once you get your first wind out of the way, you’re kind of settled in. Like Denver, you’re a little short-winded to start.
Manny Navarromnavarro@miamiherald.com
More Videos
2:58
Kelly Olynyk on playing in Mexico City in the past
1:10
Spoelstra talks about playing in altitude of Mexico City
1:25
Bam Adebayo talks about Heat's loss to Warriors
2:24
Goran Dragic talks about Heat's loss to the Warriors
2:05
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after loss to Warriors
3:23
Goran Dragic on Heat loss to Knicks
2:43
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after loss to Knicks
1:15
Hassan Whiteside talks about lingering knee issue
1:15
Erik Spoelstra on Whiteside sitting out Knicks game
2:15
Udonis Haslem after Heat’s loss to Cavaliers
1:53
Bam Adebayo after Heat loss to Cavaliers
3:22
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after 108-97 loss to Cavaliers