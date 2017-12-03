More Videos

Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.” 89

Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.”

Pause
Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat 172

Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents 110

Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents

Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers 77

Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers

Goran Dragic on Lakers: “They ran us out of the gym.” 96

Goran Dragic on Lakers: “They ran us out of the gym.”

Dwyane Wade talks about his stats and records as a guard 139

Dwyane Wade talks about his stats and records as a guard

Dwyane Wade talks about his future and retirement 105

Dwyane Wade talks about his future and retirement

Tyler Johnson says talk with Wade, Haslem opened his eyes 114

Tyler Johnson says talk with Wade, Haslem opened his eyes

Heat and coach Erik Spoelstra declined to comment on Bam Adebayo 88

Heat and coach Erik Spoelstra declined to comment on Bam Adebayo

Heat players talk about wearing patches for Stoneman Douglas victims 103

Heat players talk about wearing patches for Stoneman Douglas victims

Goran Dragic talks about Heat's loss to the Warriors

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic talked about the difficulty of slowing down the Golden State Warriors in a 123-95 loss on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Andre Fernandez a1fernandez@miamiherald.com
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dwyane Wade

Miami Heat

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dwyane Wade

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks about the Dwayne Wade's calming influence on the team during the team's first practice post All-Star game at American Airlines Arena on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.