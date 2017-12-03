Photo gallery: Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat | Sun., Dec. 3, 2017

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after hitting a three-pointer against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry practices prior to a game against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat fans show their support at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry walks into the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami before their game again the Miami Heat on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant practices before their game against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson practices before their game against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic shoots over Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia during the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic drives against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson during the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo dunks against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters passes the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Miami Marlins chief executive and part owner Derek Jeter and wife, Hannah Davis, watch as the Miami Heat take on the Golden State Warriors at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after hitting a three-pointer against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant drives against Miami Heat forward James Johnson during the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots over Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow during the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Miami Heat center Kelly Olynyk goes to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw during the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry passes the ball against Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo during the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shows his support to his teammates during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry looks on during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is congratulated by Draymond Green after scoring during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
From left, Miami Heat players Hassan Whiteside, Dion Waiters, James Johnson and Goran Dragic watch the game from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem watches the game from the bench during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
