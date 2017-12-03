Heat couldn’t slow down the Warriors’ scoring machine

Once the Golden State Warriors get their engine revved up, it’s hard for most teams to keep up.
After going toe-to-toe with them during one of its better first halves of basketball the Heat has played so far this season, the Warriors put the foot to the pedal in the third quarter, blowing open a close game and cruising to a 123-95 victory over the Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena.
The Heat (11-12) lost its third game in its past four, with all three setbacks by double-digit margins.
The Heat, which dropped both games against the Warriors (18-6) this season, trailed by only two at halftime and led by eight in the first quarter.
Golden State shut the door on any hope the Heat had of upsetting the reigning NBA champions as the Warriors opened the second half on an 18-3 surge.
The Heat’s struggles in the third quarter continued as the Heat is now minus-68 this season in what some of its players have dubbed the “turd quarter.” The Warriors outscored the Heat 37-17 in the third quarter and led by as many as 33 points.
The Warriors, the highest-scoring team in the league, entered the game averaging 118.0 points per game.
Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 30 points on 11 of 16 shooting (5 of 9 from three-point range) and didn’t even play in the fourth quarter with Golden State well in control.
Kevin Durant finished with 24 points and seven assists in 28 minutes and 25 seconds and also did not play in the fourth.
Goran Dragic, who made only 7 of 29 shots over the past three games, was one of the bright spots for Miami. He had a much better offensive performance, leading the Heat with 20 points on 7 of 10 shooting. Dion Waiters struggled from the field, however, shooting 1 of 10 for only four points.
