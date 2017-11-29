New York Knicks center Kyle O’Quinn (9) and Miami Heat forward Josh Richardson (0) battle for a rebound during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in New York.
New York Knicks center Kyle O’Quinn (9) and Miami Heat forward Josh Richardson (0) battle for a rebound during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in New York. Julie Jacobson AP
New York Knicks center Kyle O’Quinn (9) and Miami Heat forward Josh Richardson (0) battle for a rebound during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in New York. Julie Jacobson AP

Miami Heat

Heat blown out by Knicks even after their top player gets hurt

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

November 29, 2017 09:54 PM

NEW YORK

Shorthanded without Hassan Whiteside on Wednesday night, some might have thought things evened out when Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter.

Think again.

The Heat turned in its second dismal performance in as many nights and suffered its most lopsided loss this season falling 115-86 to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

A night after the Heat (10-11) surrendered a season-high 75 points to the Cavaliers, the Knicks scored 65 over the first two quarters on Wednesday culminating with a halftime buzzer-beating jumper by Tim Hardaway, Jr.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Whiteside sat out Wednesday (the sixth time he’s missed a game this season) as he continued to deal with the soreness in his left knee stemming from the bone bruise he suffered at the beginning of the season.

Without him, rookie Bam Adebayo made his fourth career start and scored nine points, but couldn’t slow down the Knicks’ dominance in the paint even without Porzingis.

New York outscored the Heat 58-32 in the paint as Enes Kanter led the way with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Porzingis, the Knicks’ 7-3 forward who entered the game ranked fourth in the NBA in scoring (27.0 points per game) suffered what appeared initially to be an ugly ankle injury with 9:30 left in the first quarter. Porzingis and Justise Winslow were chasing a ball to the baseline when his right ankle got caught under Winslow’s foot and bent awkwardly.

Porzingis was taken to the locker room for x-rays and was later diagnosed with an ankle sprain. Porzingis did not return.

A night after the Cavaliers shot 61.7 percent in the first half against the Heat, Miami’s defense struggled again over the first two quarters allowing the Knicks to shoot 58.5 percent (24 of 41) and 63.6 percent (14 of 22) in the first quarter.

The Knicks shot 60.3 percent overall (44 of 73) and the Heat were limited to 38.1 percent (32 of 84). Kelly Olynyk led the Heat with 18 points.

The Heat trailed by as many as 30 points in the second half as it split its four games on the road trip beating Minnesota and Chicago before the back-to-back lopsided defeats the past two nights.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hassan Whiteside talks about lingering knee issue 1:15

Hassan Whiteside talks about lingering knee issue

Pause
Bam Adebayo after Heat loss to Cavaliers 1:53

Bam Adebayo after Heat loss to Cavaliers

Erik Spoelstra on Whiteside sitting out Knicks game 1:15

Erik Spoelstra on Whiteside sitting out Knicks game

Udonis Haslem after Heat’s loss to Cavaliers 2:15

Udonis Haslem after Heat’s loss to Cavaliers

Dwyane Wade on his career since leaving the Miami Heat 4:28

Dwyane Wade on his career since leaving the Miami Heat

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after 108-97 loss to Cavaliers 3:22

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after 108-97 loss to Cavaliers

Police officer tells teen he's detained 'because you're white' 3:31

Police officer tells teen he's detained 'because you're white'

Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run 3:32

Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run

Man flips off security camera, urinates on synagogue wall 0:27

Man flips off security camera, urinates on synagogue wall

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:19

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

  • Hassan Whiteside talks about lingering knee issue

    Whiteside spoke before the Heat’s game Wednesday against the Knicks about dealing with the soreness in his left knee in recent weeks.

Hassan Whiteside talks about lingering knee issue

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats