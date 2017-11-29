Minority Los Angeles Dodgers owner Earvin 'Magic' Johnson Jr. (L) greets NBA player Chris Bosh during game six of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 31, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.
Miami Heat

Former Heat All-Star Chris Bosh said he’s ‘keeping options open’ regarding future

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

November 29, 2017 04:10 PM

Chris Bosh spoke about his basketball future on Tuesday night during NBA TV’s “Players Only” telecast of Miami’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When Bosh, whose playing career has been halted by blood-clot issues, was asked what was next for him, the Miami Heat’s former All-Star forward said he’s keeping his options open, and that includes as a player.

“Probably not coaching,” Bosh told NBA TV during the televised phone interview. “It’s always very interesting. I’m always going to be around the game of basketball. I plan to keep my options open as a player moving forward, but that’s not coaching. Maybe front-office work, working with teams and spreading the game, maybe teaching the game to young people, that’s something that’s a very big passion.”

Bosh, 33, has not played since the end of the 2015-16 season when the Heat advanced to the second round of the playoffs before losing in seven games to his former team, the Toronto Raptors.

The Heat signed him to a five-year, $118 million deal to stay in Miami in 2014 after LeBron James chose to return to Cleveland. But he missed all of last season due to his health issues, and the Heat waived Bosh this past July.

Bosh, an 11-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion with the Heat, has averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in his 13 seasons in the league.

Bosh said he would like to work in some capacity with NBA players who aren’t the primary option on their teams.

“I would want to work with guys that maybe aren’t starters, guys that are the fourth or fifth option,” Bosh told NBA TV. “ To be honest, I’m looking at today’s game and I put myself in that position and how I would benefit from the faster basketball, more threes, catch-and-go opportunities, attacking the paint with more space, that’s what kind of gets me juiced up and riled up when I watch today’s game. I would really want to teach someone how to function without having to have plays called for you.”

