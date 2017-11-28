Too much Love and not enough defense as Heat fall to Cavs

CLEVELAND – In a moment of frustration in the third quarter, LeBron James had some pretty choice words for an official after he felt he deserved a foul called.

Two quick technicals and James was ejected for the first time in his career.

It didn’t make a difference.

Kevin Love had poured in 38 points by that point, including 32 in the first half.

And Dwyane Wade, in his first game against his former team since joining the Cavaliers, made sure the big cushion Love helped create would be enough in a 108-97 win over the Heat at Quicken Loans Arena.

Love’s first-half point total matched a record for most individual points against Miami in a first half, tying Tracy McGrady and Lafayette Lever.

The Heat (10-10), which had its three-game winning streak snapped, trailed by as many as 34 points in the first half as Love torched Miami early with 19 points in first 6 minutes and 49 seconds. The Cavaliers (14-7) won their ninth consecutive game, which is the league’s longest active streak.

Love’s 22 points in the first quarter matched the most scored by an individual against the Heat all-time, tying Joe Johnson’s 22 on Jan. 10, 2014 while playing for the Brooklyn Nets.

Dion Waiters led the Heat with 21 points, and rookie Bam Adebayo played for the first time in four games and scored 19 points.