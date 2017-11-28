Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) drives against Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside (21) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tues., Nov. 28, 2017, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) drives against Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside (21) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tues., Nov. 28, 2017, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) drives against Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside (21) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tues., Nov. 28, 2017, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP

Miami Heat

Too much Love and not enough defense as Heat fall to Cavs

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

November 28, 2017 09:25 PM

CLEVELAND – In a moment of frustration in the third quarter, LeBron James had some pretty choice words for an official after he felt he deserved a foul called.

Two quick technicals and James was ejected for the first time in his career.

It didn’t make a difference.

Kevin Love had poured in 38 points by that point, including 32 in the first half.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

And Dwyane Wade, in his first game against　his former team since joining the Cavaliers, made sure the big cushion Love helped create would be enough in a 108-97 win over the Heat at Quicken Loans Arena.

Love’s first-half point total matched a record for most individual points against Miami in a first half, tying Tracy McGrady and Lafayette Lever.

The Heat (10-10), which had its three-game winning streak snapped, trailed by as many as 34 points in the first half as Love torched Miami early with 19 points in first 6 minutes and 49 seconds. The Cavaliers (14-7) won their ninth consecutive game, which is the league’s longest active streak.

Love’s 22 points in the first quarter matched the most scored by an individual against the Heat all-time, tying Joe Johnson’s 22 on Jan. 10, 2014 while playing for the Brooklyn Nets.

Dion Waiters led the Heat with 21 points, and rookie Bam Adebayo played for the first time in four games and scored 19 points.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dwyane Wade on his career since leaving the Miami Heat 4:28

Dwyane Wade on his career since leaving the Miami Heat

Pause
Udonis Haslem reaction to David Fizdale firing 1:30

Udonis Haslem reaction to David Fizdale firing

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the Heat developing winning habits 1:27

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the Heat developing winning habits

Tampa killings: Police seize gun, question McDonald’s employee 5:29

Tampa killings: Police seize gun, question McDonald’s employee

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Jeter and the Marlins lend a hand to the Miami community 0:41

Jeter and the Marlins lend a hand to the Miami community

Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future 6:22

Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez 1:31

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 2:13

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh 1:22

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

  • Udonis Haslem after Heat’s loss to Cavaliers

    Haslem talked about getting in the game late against Cleveland and a special postgame moment with longtime former teammate Dwyane Wade.

Udonis Haslem after Heat’s loss to Cavaliers

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats