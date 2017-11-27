Miami Heat

Goran Dragic’s stellar play during Heat’s win streak earns him Player of Week honors

By Andre C. Fernandez

November 27, 2017 03:45 PM

CLEVELAND – Goran Dragic’s clutch play during the Heat’s three-game winning streak earned him Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday.

In victories over the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls, Dragic averaged a combined 23.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in 31.9 minutes per game, and shot 52.4 percent (22 of 42) from the field including a 57.9 percentage from three-point range (11 of 19).

Through the first 19 games this season, Dragic is averaging a team-best 19.2 points per game.

This is the first time Dragic has earned Player of the Week honors during his time with the Heat.

Hassan Whiteside and Dion Waiters were the last Heat players to earn that distinction last season.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis was named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

