Heat’s Hassan Whiteside feeling better, starting vs. Bulls

Hassan Whiteside was in the starting lineup Sunday for the Heat’s game against the Chicago Bulls.
Whiteside, who is averaging 15.5 points and 12.9 rebounds per game this season, sat out Saturday’s practice at nearby DePaul University.
Whiteside said he felt discomfort and had some swelling in the knee he first injured back on Oct. 18 when he bumped knees with Magic forward Nikola Vucevic in the Heat’s season-opener in Orlando.
The injury forced Whiteside to miss the next five games following the Heat’s opener, matching the amount of games he sat out all of last season.
But just prior to tip-off Sunday, Whiteside said he was good to go.
“I’m alright,” Whiteside said.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Whiteside sat out practice with the intent of resting and getting treatment with the goal of playing Sunday
Whiteside said he thinks he will be able to deal with the injury as he did by managing it in such a way until he’s fully recovered.
Whiteside scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 24 minutes and eight seconds Friday night in the Heat’s 109-97 win over the Timberwolves.
“Yeah, time will tell,” Whiteside said.
