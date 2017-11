2:09 Spoelstra talks Celtics 16-game winning streak and more Pause

1:55 Kelly Olynyk discussed red-hot Celtics, importance of setting good screens

2:29 Haslem discusses Heat’s attitude after Sunday’s embarrassing loss

9:24 Dion Waiters on Heat’s struggles and lack of foul calls

1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

0:30 Woman twerks on I-95 during traffic standstill as President Trump rolled by

2:25 Richt on his halftime speech and being 10-0 for the first time as head coach

1:13 Fins' receivers Stills and Landry: 'Turnovers and penalties killed us'

1:29 Carvalho: Over my dead body shall anybody remove any child from the sanctity of our classrooms