2:19 Waiters on Boston's Kyrie Irving, late game heroics Pause

0:49 What is net neutrality?

1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

0:45 Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation

2:25 Richt on his halftime speech and being 10-0 for the first time as Head Coach

1:13 Fins' receivers Stills and Landry: 'Turnovers and penalties killed us'

1:16 Trump feuds with Congresswoman over call to fallen soldier's widow

2:13 NASA video shows active 2017 hurricane season simulation

2:51 Years of unchecked corruption hamper Haiti's development