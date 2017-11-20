Goran Dragic discusses Monday’s practice, Heat’s second half woes

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic talks about practice and the team's recent struggles in the second half. Nov. 20, 2017.
Nov. 17, 2017. Video by Manny Navarro.
Dragic spoke about the Heat’s struggles that have led to the team’s 6-8 start.
Spoelstra spoke about the Heat’s recent difficulties that have contributed to its 6-8 start to the season.
Johnson talks after Thursday’s practice about trying to break out of his recent struggles.
Richardson talked about the Heat’s ongoing difficulties with turnovers that surfaced again late during the team’s 102-93 loss to Washington on Wednesday.
Whiteside talks about the frustration level of the team following a 102-93 loss to the Wizards that dropped the Heat to 6-8 on the season.
Spoelstra spoke about the Heat’s inability to sustain its level of effectiveness during its 102-93 loss to the Wizards on Nov. 15, 2017.
White fractured a bone in his left foot in his practice Tuesday and will have surgery on Thursday morning.
Chris Quinn, a Notre Dame grad, lost a bet with diehard Canes fan and Heat captain Udonis Haslem and had to wear the Turnover Chain to practice on Tuesday. Nov. 14, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic talks about defending Washington Wizards star John Wall.