On heels of its most quality victory, Heat suffers worst loss of the season

Dion Waiters had never failed to score in a game since joining the Heat.

While that occurrence stood out, it was hardly the only negative thing that happened to the Heat on Sunday night as it suffered its worst defeat of the season 120-95 against the visiting Indiana Pacers at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Just two days after securing its first victory over a team with a winning record when it beat the Wizards in Washington, the Heat gave up the most points it had to an opponent in regulation this season and second-most overall after a 125-122 overtime loss to Minnesota on Oct. 30.

“We had our most inspiring effort in Washington — not perfect game, but inspiring — and this is the other side,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I really don’t have an answer for this. One way or another, we’re going to get to the bottom of this. I need to look at film and assess and find some solutions. I don’t have an answer for why we’re giving up 120 points.”

The Heat (7-9) allowed the Pacers (9-8) to shoot 60 percent from the field (51 of 85), a season worst for Miami. The Heat shot 35 of 83 (42.2 percent) despite making 13 three-pointers, which was one short of its season high for threes made.

A frustrated Waiters went 0 for 10 from the field and did not score in a game for the first time since March 26, 2016, against the Spurs while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Heat trailed by as many as 30 points as the Pacers took control in the third quarter in which they outscored Miami 32-13.

It was one of the most dismal quarters of the season for the Heat turned the ball over six times and shot only 6 of 19 while the Pacers made 14 of 22 shots.

The Heat continued to struggle with turnovers as it committed 16, which led to 26 Indiana points.

Myles Turner, who missed the Pacers’ first game against the Heat on Oct. 21 while in concussion protocol, set the tone early and finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Hassan Whiteside, who also missed that game with the bone bruise he suffered in his right knee three days prior, finished with 15 points.

Wayne Ellington was one of the team’s bright spots, finishing with 21 points on 7 of 12 shooting from three-point range.