New Facebook docu-series to take fans behind scenes with former Heat star Dwyane Wade

Former Miami Heat superstar and three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade is launching a new five-episode documentary series on Facebook Watch! about his off-the-court life, which will debut next Monday.
Entitled “BackCourt Wade,” the series will give fans a look at Wade’s life during the offseason including his travels to Paris and Milan for Men’s Fashion Week, fatherhood and his mindset going into his 15th season in the league, new hobbies such as golf and caring for his new dog Tre, and an inside look at his business ventures, such as his Way of Wade brand and Wade Wine labels.
New episodes will be available each Monday.
“I’ve enjoyed partnering with Facebook to share some of my off the court moments in this five part series,” Wade said in a news release. “I’ve worked hard to continue to play the game of basketball, build a successful business with my team and enjoy the opportunities with my family and friends that life presents when you are willing to put in the hard work. I hope by sharing some of these candid moments that it helps inspire others to follow their dreams, take risks, challenge yourself to get through life’s obstacles, and take the time to appreciate and enjoy the life you work so hard to build.”
Wade, a 12-time All-Star, is averaging 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 22.1 minutes per game this season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After spending 13 seasons with the Heat, he signed with Chicago in the summer of 2016. Wade, 35, then reunited with former Heat teammate LeBron James in Cleveland this season after the Bulls bought out the final year of his two-year contract.
Facebook already has a couples show featuring athletes including Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, his father LaVar and his two brothers called Ball in the Family that was recently renewed for a second season. It also has an eight-part reality series starring Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.
