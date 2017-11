2:18 Waiters closes out the Jazz with flurry in final minutes Pause

2:20 Spoelstra talks after Thursday’s practice in Phoenix

1:56 Whiteside: 'I'm making winning plays out there'

1:47 Dragic said difference in victory over the Jazz was defense

0:33 Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans

1:16 Trump feuds with Congresswoman over call to fallen soldier's widow

1:24 Lots of trash-talk going on this week between Miami and Notre Dame siblings

1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

1:39 UM coach Mark Richt excited for "GameDay". Not worried about the polls