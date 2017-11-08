Heat’s Tyler Johnson (illness) out for Wednesday’s game in Phoenix

The Miami Heat will be without one of its best weapons off the bench Wednesday night in Phoenix.
Guard Tyler Johnson will miss his first game of the season with an illness, the team said.
“He’s just not feeling well,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That started yesterday.”
Johnson, 25, is averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season. He’s been up-and-down all season, shooting 35.4 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from three-point range.
He scored three points on 1-of-8 shooting in Monday’s loss at Golden State after scoring 19 points in Sunday’s win over the L.A. Clippers.
The good news for the Heat: starting guard Dion Waiters is back in the lineup after missing the last two games to attend to the birth of his daughter in Miami.
The Heat (4-6) is playing the fourth game of a six-game road trip against the Suns (4-7) at Talking Stick Arena. Tip-off is at 9 p.m.
