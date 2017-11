2:15 Spoelstra provides updates on Whiteside, Johnson Pause

0:43 Should we expect a three-pointer from Hassan Whiteside every night?

0:39 Driver tries to run over officers during weekly community bike ride

0:53 Art Miami's New Home

2:07 One girl’s Halloween wish came true when she became Belle and got to dance with her Beast

0:45 Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation

0:24 A driver hit and killed an elderly woman in a wheelchair. Police want to find him

3:32 Garth Reeves reflects on nearly a century in Miami

0:49 Marc Buoniconti signs copies of his book at Columbus High School