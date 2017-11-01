Photo gallery: Bulls at Heat | Nov. 1, 2017

Miami Heat Justice Winslow (20) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls Cameron Payne (20) and Denzel Valentine (45) defend in the second quarter Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at the AmericanAirline Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Dion Waiters (11) is fouled by Chicago Bulls Kris Dunn (32) in the first quarter Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at the AmericanAirline Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside (21) looks to the basket as Chicago Bulls Denzel Valentine (45) defends in the first quarter Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at the AmericanAirline Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Goran Dragic (7) drives into the basket as Chicago Bulls Robin Lopez (42) defends Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at the AmericanAirline Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Justice Winslow (20) defends Chicago Bulls Lauri Markkanen (24) under the basket in the fourth quarter Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at the AmericanAirline Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside (21) passes the ball to Goran Dragic (7) in the frist quarter as they play the Chicago Bulls Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at the AmericanAirline Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Dion Waiters (11) loses the ball to Chicago Bulls Justin Holiday (7) in the first quarter Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at the AmericanAirline Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside (21) scores over Chicago Bulls Robin Lopez (42) in the first quarter Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at the AmericanAirline Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Bam Adebayo (13) steals the ball from Chicago Bulls Robin Lopez (42) in the fourth quarter Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at the AmericanAirline Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Bam Adebayo (13) blocks Chicago Bulls Lauri Markkanen (24) in the fourth quarter Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at the AmericanAirline Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
As the Miami Heat play the Chicago Bulls a fan holds a sign Friday, Nov. 1, 2017, at the AmericanAirline Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Goran Dragic (7) fouls Chicago Bulls Jerian Grant 92) in the fourth quarter Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at the AmericanAirline Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside warms up as they prepare to play the Chicago Bulls Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at the AmericanAirline Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside warms up as they prepare to play the Chicago Bulls Friday, Nov. 1, 2017, at the AmericanAirline Arena in Miami.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com