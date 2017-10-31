LeBron James creeps out his Halloween party guests

You think LeBron James is scary on the basketball court? Not nearly as terrifying as he looked Monday night, when he hosted his annual Halloween party and showed up as a 6-8 Pennywise, the spooky dancing clown from Stephen King’s novel, “IT.”
LeBron as Pennywise is absolutely terrifying.— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 31, 2017
(via kingjames/IG) #Halloween pic.twitter.com/Bb4k4xLICj
James hosted the party at his Akron, Ohio, home and his guest list included his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates. Kevin Love went dressed as Sting the pro wrestler. Isaiah Thomas went as Eazy-E, and JR Smith went for the Conehead look.
YOOOOOO @TheRealJRSmith and @kevinlove are killing it!!!! pic.twitter.com/D9mfIdqdtu— DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017
Former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, were decked as Milli Vanilli.
Couple costume idea: Milli Vanilli— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2017
Featuring @itsgabrielleu & @DwyaneWade pic.twitter.com/0Rlv7LVkzl
The Cavs have lost three games in a row, including Sunday’s game to the N.Y. Knicks, so a Halloween party was probably just what the team needed to lighten the mood.
Comments