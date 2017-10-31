LeBron James dressed as Pennywise the creepy clown for Halloween.
Miami Heat

LeBron James creeps out his Halloween party guests

By Michelle Kaufman

mkaufman@miamiherald.com

October 31, 2017 4:21 PM

You think LeBron James is scary on the basketball court? Not nearly as terrifying as he looked Monday night, when he hosted his annual Halloween party and showed up as a 6-8 Pennywise, the spooky dancing clown from Stephen King’s novel, “IT.”

James hosted the party at his Akron, Ohio, home and his guest list included his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates. Kevin Love went dressed as Sting the pro wrestler. Isaiah Thomas went as Eazy-E, and JR Smith went for the Conehead look.

Former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, were decked as Milli Vanilli.

The Cavs have lost three games in a row, including Sunday’s game to the N.Y. Knicks, so a Halloween party was probably just what the team needed to lighten the mood.

