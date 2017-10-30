Photo Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat | Mon. Oct 30, 2017.

Miami Heat Bam Adebayo (13) looks to the basket as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Dion Waiters (11) leaps into Minnesota Timberwolves Jimmy Butler (23) as he move to the basket in the fourth quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2017.
Miami Heat Goran Dragic (7) sits on the court trying to control the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves Tyus Jones (1) reaches in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2017.
Miami Heat Josh Richardson (0) and Minnesota Timberwolves Taj Gibson (67) fight for a ball in overtime at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2017.
Miami Heat Goran Dragic (7) passes the ball as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2017.
Miami Heat Kelly Olynyk (9) lands on the court after being hit by Minnesota Timberwolves Jimmy Butler in the fourth quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2017.
Miami Heat Josh Richards (0) looks to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves Taj Gibson (67) and Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defend in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2017.
Miami Heat Kelly Olynyk (9) makes a basket as Minnesota Timberwolves Nemanja Bjelica (8) fails to defend in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2017.
Miami Heat Kelly Olynyk (9) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves Shabazz Muhammad (15) fails to defend in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2017.
Miami Heat Kelly Olynyk (9) keeps the Heat alive in overtime as Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2017.
Heat guard Dion Waiters tries to get past Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler during Monday night’s game in Miami. Waiters finished with a game-high 33 points as Miami fell in overtime.
Miami Heat Dion Waiters leaps past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler as he moves toward the basket in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2017.
Miami Heat Dion Waiters (11) makes one of his dramatic baskets in overtime as Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2017.
Miami Heat Dion Waiters (11) celebrates after a basket in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to take the game into overtime as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2017.
Miami Heat Dion Waiters (11) is upset after missing the final basket of the game in overtime as they ar defeated by the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-122, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2017.
Miami Heat dancers perform as the Heat play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2017.
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2017.
