Five takeaways from Heat-T’Wolves: This loss hurts, but there are positives to take

More Videos 2:17 Goran Dragic discussed Heat’s 24 turnovers vs. Minnesota Pause 1:42 Bam Adebayo discusses his first career double-double 1:05 James Johnson on his effectiveness attacking the rim 2:35 Dion Waiters talks about ankle soreness and Spurs game 2:21 Paul Manafort’s trail of scandals 1:21 Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens 1:34 Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore 0:44 Violent Broward armed robbery caught on camera 2:34 Dolphins Cheerleaders Swimsuit Fashion Show 0:43 Adam Gase talks about the Dolphins simplified offense Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bam Adebayo discusses his first career double-double Adebayo had 13 points and 13 rebounds in 31 minutes of Monday’s 125-122 overtime loss to the T’Wolves. Oct. 30, 2017. Video by Manny Navarro Adebayo had 13 points and 13 rebounds in 31 minutes of Monday’s 125-122 overtime loss to the T’Wolves. Oct. 30, 2017. Video by Manny Navarro Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com

Adebayo had 13 points and 13 rebounds in 31 minutes of Monday’s 125-122 overtime loss to the T’Wolves. Oct. 30, 2017. Video by Manny Navarro Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com