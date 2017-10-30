Miami Heat forward James Johnson looks to shoot as Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving defends in the second half of Boston’s 96-90 win at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 28, 2017.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson looks to shoot as Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving defends in the second half of Boston’s 96-90 win at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 28, 2017. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward James Johnson looks to shoot as Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving defends in the second half of Boston’s 96-90 win at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 28, 2017. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Heat

Threes aren’t falling for Heat’s James Johnson, but he’s doing other things well

By Manny Navarro

mnavarro@miamiherald.com

October 30, 2017 5:18 PM

James Johnson had a breakthrough performance last season in more ways than one, but his growth as a three-point shooter – when he made a career-high 87 threes and shot a career-best 34 percent from beyond the arc – only made him even more intriguing for the Heat, which made a rather large commitment to him this summer with a four-year, $60 million deal.

So far, the three-pointers just aren’t falling at nearly the same rate for Johnson. He’s opened the season 3-of-17 from three-point range. On the flip side, he’s also been an impressive 72.2 percent shooter (26-of-36) on two-point shots.

Though teams are beginning to sag off Johnson, 30, when he’s open and daring him to shoot instead of allowing him to penetrate, coach Erik Spoelstra wants Johnson to continue to fire it from beyond the arc when he’s open.

“If teams are going to continue to leave him wide open on drive and kicks I have great confidence JJ will start making them pay for that and do it just enough,” Spoelstra said Monday before the Heat (2-3) hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-3). “He doesn’t have to become Steph Curry. It just has to be enough to make it hurt.”

Where Johnson really wreaked havoc last season as a three-point shooter was from the right corner where he was 26-of-54 (48.1 percent). He was an average to poor three-point shooter elsewhere (9-of-35, 25.7 percent from the left corner and 52-of-161, 32.1 percent from above the break).

This season Johnson is 2-of-7 from the right corner (28.6 percent), 1-of-10 from the break (10 percent) and he’s yet to attempt a shot from the left corner.

“They’re just not falling,” Johnson said of his three-point attempts. “It’s just as simple as that. I’m trying to do other things to put my prints on the game. At the same time, I worked on that shot the whole offseason, the whole season. It’s not like they’re not going to start falling, but until they do I have to find other ways to put my prints on the game.”

Johnson clearly has. He filling the boxscore nightly by averaging 14.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He’s done an even better job finishing near the rim.

Last season Johnson was 240 of 411 in the paint and restricted area combined (58.4 percent). This season, he’s 24 of 29 in the paint and restricted area (82.7 percent).

More Videos

Spoelstra discusses Whiteside, Heat struggles after practice 3:04

Spoelstra discusses Whiteside, Heat struggles after practice

Pause
Dion Waiters talks about ankle soreness and Spurs game 2:35

Dion Waiters talks about ankle soreness and Spurs game

James Johnson on his effectiveness attacking the rim 1:05

James Johnson on his effectiveness attacking the rim

Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk explains how he lives life the simple way 1:41

Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk explains how he lives life the simple way

Cops looking for armed carjackers in North Miami-Dade 0:43

Cops looking for armed carjackers in North Miami-Dade

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens 1:21

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens

Man who lost his leg to cancer pokes fun at Gordon Hayward injury with Halloween costume 0:15

Man who lost his leg to cancer pokes fun at Gordon Hayward injury with Halloween costume

Man taken into custody after tussle with federal officer at MIA (caution graphic language) 1:19

Man taken into custody after tussle with federal officer at MIA (caution graphic language)

Violent Broward armed robbery caught on camera 0:44

Violent Broward armed robbery caught on camera

Dolphins' WR coach says DeVante Parker is a 'monster' 0:50

Dolphins' WR coach says DeVante Parker is a 'monster'

  • James Johnson on his effectiveness attacking the rim

    Miami Heat's James Johnson speaks about his effectiveness attacking the rim during a presser on Oct. 30, 2017.

James Johnson on his effectiveness attacking the rim

Miami Heat's James Johnson speaks about his effectiveness attacking the rim during a presser on Oct. 30, 2017.

Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com

“A lot of things you work on in the offseason and that one was of the big things of mine, not playing around with the ball in the air, moving it,” Johnson said. “If it gets blocked it gets blocked. If I could punch it, I try punching it. It was that and threes. Now, just one aspect of that is working and I got to get the other aspect rolling. Until then my team’s got my back, they’re confident in my taking them, they want me to take them. They know that nobody wants them to go in more than I do.”

Overall Spoelstra said he’s pleased with how Johnson has played. He wants it to continue.

“I want him to play the game and make the right reads,” Spoelstra said. “I think he’s been making good decisions. He does have a responsibility to make sure we’re getting good shots since the ball is in his hands quite a bit. But he’s made an intentional improvement of finishing at the rim more efficiently.

“He has that ability when dialing it down on the creativity and the degree of difficulty and just finishing. A lot of that just ends up with him dunking over the top of people or just laying it up when he gets to the rim. You don’t get more points on switching hands or doing things. He’s much much better with that.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Spoelstra discusses Whiteside, Heat struggles after practice 3:04

Spoelstra discusses Whiteside, Heat struggles after practice

Pause
Dion Waiters talks about ankle soreness and Spurs game 2:35

Dion Waiters talks about ankle soreness and Spurs game

James Johnson on his effectiveness attacking the rim 1:05

James Johnson on his effectiveness attacking the rim

Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk explains how he lives life the simple way 1:41

Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk explains how he lives life the simple way

Cops looking for armed carjackers in North Miami-Dade 0:43

Cops looking for armed carjackers in North Miami-Dade

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens 1:21

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens

Man who lost his leg to cancer pokes fun at Gordon Hayward injury with Halloween costume 0:15

Man who lost his leg to cancer pokes fun at Gordon Hayward injury with Halloween costume

Man taken into custody after tussle with federal officer at MIA (caution graphic language) 1:19

Man taken into custody after tussle with federal officer at MIA (caution graphic language)

Violent Broward armed robbery caught on camera 0:44

Violent Broward armed robbery caught on camera

Dolphins' WR coach says DeVante Parker is a 'monster' 0:50

Dolphins' WR coach says DeVante Parker is a 'monster'

  • Bam Adebayo discusses his first career double-double

    Adebayo had 13 points and 13 rebounds in 31 minutes of Monday’s 125-122 overtime loss to the T’Wolves. Oct. 30, 2017. Video by Manny Navarro

Bam Adebayo discusses his first career double-double

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats