Photo gallery: Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs | Wed., Oct. 25, 2017

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray in the first quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 25, 2017.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol in the first quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 25, 2017.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili in the second quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 25, 2017.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs players Dejounte Murray, LaMarcus Aldridge and Danny Green in the second quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 25, 2017.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson shoots a three pointer in the second quarter of the team’s game against the San Antonio Spurs at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 25, 2017.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic shoots against San Antonio Spurs players Rudy Gay and Pau Gasol in the third quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 25, 2017.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay in the third quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 25, 2017.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside walks during the fourth quarter of the team’s game against the San Antonio Spurs at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 25, 2017.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Renowned photographer Bruce Weber takes pictures with his phone during a game between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 25, 2017.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
A fan displays the Senyera estelada, a flag flown by supporters of Catalan independence, during a game between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 25, 2017.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward James Johnson goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Danny Green in the fourth quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 25, 2017.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson gets blocked on his way to the basket by San Antonio Spurs guard Brandon Paul in the fourth quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 25, 2017.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters gets blocked on his way to the basket by San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray in the fourth quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 25, 2017.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat players Goran Dragic, Tyler Johnson, James Johnson and Josh Richardson are shown during the fourth quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 25, 2017.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward James Johnson drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills in the fourth quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 25, 2017.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reacts at the end of the fourth quarter as they defeat the Miami Heat 117-100 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 25, 2017.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra (right) and assistant coach Chris Quinn react as the San Antonio Spurs lead at the end of the fourth quarter at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 25, 2017.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com