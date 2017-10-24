Whiteside ruled out, Waiters, Dragic ailing as Heat set to host unbeaten Spurs

The Miami Heat will not be in tip-top health when the unbeaten San Antonio Spurs (3-0) visit AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday night.
Center Hassan Whiteside has already been declared out for his third consecutive game with a bone bruise in his left knee and Miami’s starting backcourt of Dion Waiters (left ankle soreness) and Goran Dragic (bruised thigh) sat out practice Tuesday to nurse to injuries.
“It’s a little bit sore. But swelling is going down, so I’ll be ready for tomorrow,” said Dragic, who bruised the thigh as he was fighting through a screen on defense in the first quarter of Monday’s 104-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
Waiters, who missed the final 13 games of last season because he badly sprained the same ankle, is considered questionable for Wednesday’s game the Heat said. Waiters, who had 10 points, two rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes versus the Hawks, left practice Tuesday without speaking to reporters.
The Heat was ravaged by injuries last season – especially in the first half of the season, which in part led to the team’s 11-30 start. Dragic is hoping this isn’t a sign Miami (2-1) is headed down the same path.
Waiters has incentive to play. If he reaches the 70-game mark this season, he’ll receive a $1.1 million bonus.
“I can only talk about my situation. I’m not going to be out tomorrow, definitely not,” Dragic said. “I’m hoping that Dion, he’s going to be back.”
Tyler Johnson, who was one of the league’s best scorers off the bench last season, could be pressed into more duty if Waiters and Dragic are out or limited by their injuries. So far, Johnson’s shot has struggled to fall the bottom of the net this season after what was a very good preseason. He’s 8-for-27 (29.6 percent) and 2-for-11 (18.2 percent) from three-point range.
“I haven't really been shooting the ball particularly well. But at the same time we’re 2-1 and defensively I think that second unit has really picked it up,” Johnson said. “As far as me, I think I'll be figure it out, figure that part out. I’ve put in enough time to put the ball in the bucket. So it’s not really too much of a concern.”
Miami struggled in its opener defending the paint even with a healthy Whiteside, giving up 56 points in the paint to the Magic and then 56 more in Saturday’s win over the Pacers. Atlanta, playing without leading scorer Dennis Schroder, scored 44 points in the paint on Monday.
The Spurs are averaging 51.3 points in the paint, seventh-most in the league and giving up the third-fewest 40.7. Miami ranks eighth in points in the paint scored (50.7) and tied for 26th in points in the paint allowed (52.0).
“We feel like we’re improving,” Dragic said. “The first game was bad. We played the first game with Hassan, but we were not on the same page. Then the second game was OK. This third game was a little bit better. But still opponents are scoring too much paint points, 44 or something like that. This is too much for our defense and we want to eliminate those easy points. But at the same time, it’s tough when you don’t have Hassan on the floor. He usually changes a lot of shots. We’re just going to keep on practicing and get better.”
Said Johnson: “Obviously [Whiteside is] such a luxury to have because if you make a mistake he’s able to erase a lot of times when you don’t play the pick-and-roll perfectly. I think with the way we play pick-and-rolls and keeping it on 2-on-2 and not bringing four or five guys into the paint, it is tough because for some guys it is a new system they're trying to learn and they're not necessarily accustomed to. But when we do it right, we’re a really, really good defensive team.”
