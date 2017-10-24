Williams Jr. studying Ellington’s ‘every move’ before Heat sends rookie to Sioux Falls

Matt Williams Jr. was in the middle of answering a question about his extended stay with the Miami Heat before Monday night’s game with the Atlanta Hawks when he was interrupted by captain Udonis Haslem mid-sentence.
“We got a game upstairs in a minute. Finish your interview,” Haslem, a 15-year veteran with three NBA championship rings, told the 24-year-old, undrafted 6-5, 210-pound shooting guard, who was most prolific three-pointer in University of Central Florida history before signing a two-way contract with the Heat at the end of the preseason.
“You ready?” Williams Jr. answered. “All right.”
Williams Jr., who was expected to be in Sioux Falls with the Heat’s G-League affiliate for the start of their training camp Monday but instead is sticking around to provide a little extra depth with the injury to Rodney McGruder according to coach Erik Spoelstra, is enjoying every moment he can with the Heat – even if he’s just riding the pine and biding his time until he gets reassigned to the NBA’s minor league.
Monday, it was teamming up with Haslem to take on Okaro White and first round pick Bam Adebayo in a 2-on-2 battle upstairs in the Heat’s practice facilities before sitting and watching the regulars beat the Hawks 104-93 down on the main floor.
“It’s real physical, real competitive,” Williams Jr. said of the 2-on-2 games Haslem has organized over the last couple seasons for him and others who sit on the bench most nights. “It always feels good to be able to stick around these guys, learn from all the guys here. Going to Sioux Falls, I don’t see that as a punishment. I see that as a way to go down and get there to get some more playing time, get some experience. It’s been good staying here and just learning from the guys.”
As a two-way player, Williams Jr. is only allowed to spend 45 days in the NBA before the Heat either has to release him or has to make space for him on the 15-man roster by signing him to an NBA deal. The Heat will likely never let it come to that because they obviously like Williams Jr. and want to spend the season developing his game down in the G-League.
Spoelstra said Monday Miami has “a schedule sketched out” as far as how long Williams Jr. will remain with the team.
“The first handful of games until we get a real feel for our roster and the season, he’ll be with us,” Spoelstra said. “Matt has really been dedicated to learning our system, trying to get better, getting more accustomed to the pro game. So this is where he’ll start. But he’ll eventually end up in Sioux Falls.”
Spoelstra said the reason the Heat sent center A.J. Hammons to Sioux Falls Monday instead of Williams Jr. was because Hammons needed more conditioning after missing large chunks of the preseason while battling the flu.
“It was a little bit different with him for sure,” Spoelstra said of Hammons. “We wanted to send him so he could take part in the daily double training camp sessions. He needs all the reps he can get. He needs the conditioning, five-on-five, the drilling, all that stuff where it wasn’t as important for Matt.”
With Wayne Ellington a free agent after this season and Miami already over the projected salary cap, there’s a chance the team could opt to sign Williams Jr. over Ellington as a cheaper option. Ellington is making $6 million this season and showed Monday why Miami moved heaven and earth (and Josh McRoberts) to pick up his option for this season.
“I watch his every move,” Williams Jr. said of Ellington. “Whether he’s on the bench, whether he’s in the game, the way he goes in and gets work done on his body. Because me and him are similar players, I’m just trying to learn as much as I can from him.
“Every move he makes, I’m always asking him, ‘Why did you make that move, Wayne?,’ or, ‘Why did you go back door? Why did you make this cut?’ He’s always willing to tell me everything I want to know so that’s been a great help for me, as well.”
Williams Jr. said he hasn’t gotten into a three-point shooting contest in practice with Ellington yet, but he has shown he can catch fire much the same way Ellington did Monday night when he buried six three-pointers in the second quarter to match Brian Shaw’s franchise record for three-point bombs in a quarter.
According to Williams Jr., he knocked made 110 three-pointers in a row once at a practice when he was at UCF.
“Wayne probably can top it,” Williams Jr. said. “These guys are professionals.”
The issue for Williams Jr. ultimately isn’t his shooting (he was 4 of 13 from three-point range in the preseason). It’s what he does on defense, something Ellington has improved on since joining the Heat.
Williams Jr. said Spoelstra has told him he has a lot to work on when he’s in Sioux Falls.
“Being able to guard guys off catch-and-shoot, being able to contain guys off the dribble, not getting lost in the NBA action and making sure I’m in the right spots,” Williams Jr. said of his to-do-list on defense.
“It’s kind of tough. But that’s a part of basketball. You have guys that are helping you along the way. They do a good job of just telling me where I’m supposed to be at. They do a good job of whenever I’m not in the right spot, they’re always on me. They’ve been very helpful. Besides that, it’s just trying to learn on the fly.”
The learning will begin down in Sioux Falls soon enough. Just not yet.
