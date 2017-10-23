Wayne Ellington breaks early shooting funk to help Heat beat Hawks

The Heat never expressed any concern for Wayne Ellington’s shooting struggles.

Ellington justified their faith on Monday night.

Ellington put together one of the best shooting quarters in team history in the second quarter of a 104-93 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Ellington shot 6 of 8 from three-point range and scored 20 points overall.

Including the Heat’s preseason games, Wellington had gone 11 of 45 (24.4 percent) from three-point range before his outburst.

"It felt like whatever you put up there is going to go in," Ellington said. "I was getting good looks at the same time so it’s not like I had to get out of my comfort zone. My teammates did an unbelievable job of setting screens for me, getting me open and finding me. All I had to do was my job which is to knock down the open look."

Missing Hassan Whiteside for the second consecutive game as he continues to nurse the bone bruise in his left knee, the Heat went with the same starting lineup it used in its win over the Pacers last Saturday that again included Jordan Mickey at center.

But it was Ellington, who checked in late in the first quarter off the bench that went on a tear that sparked a great shooting half overall by the Heat.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said during the preseason and reiterated on Monday that he knew it was a matter of time before Ellington would ignite.

“I will continue to say this, I don’t get caught up in whether the ball is going in or not,” Spoelstra said. “I absolutely love watching Wayne work at his craft every single day. He hasn’t changed one bit in terms of his preparation, how he works at it to develop that shot. But the most important thing is he creates actions for us, he creates space. You have to guard him when he’s running off screens. He adds to our menu. It adds to the diversity of our offense and that was the case even when the ball wasn’t going in.”

Ellington shot 9-of-35 in the preseason and had gone 2 of 10 combined in the first two regular season games.

He nailed 6 of his 7 threes in the second quarter including a stretch of five in a row as the Heat made 13 of 23 in the first half to open up an 18-point halftime lead.

"When he has this kind of game, it’s so much easier for us," Goran Dragic said.

Justise Winslow said: “We see him make some unbelievable shots whether it’s in his workouts or in the flow of practice. We just try to find him. If he makes one, we are going to keep finding him. We are going to go out of our way to find him. When it rains, it pours.”

Ellington’s torrid quarter matched a franchise-record for threes in a quarter set by Bryan Shaw on April 8, 1993. His 19 points in the second quarter set a new career-high in a quarter which eclipsed a 16-point quarter he had in 2012 against the Heat while playing for the Grizzlies.

“I didn’t start off the preseason and regular season the way I wanted to, but I trusted my training,” Ellington said. “I put so much work in this offseason I knew eventually it would pay off. I wasn’t concerned. My teammates and my coach gave me so much confidence that I knew at some point it would break through. I’m happy that tonight was a good night for me.”