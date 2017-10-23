Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem happy to share those honors with James Johnson, Goran Dragic

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said last week that Udonis Haslem will be a Heat captain for as long as he continues to play and probably even longer.

This season, Haslem will share those duties with Goran Dragic and James Johnson – both of whom had never been given that honor previously during their NBA careers.

The move made perfect sense to Haslem.

"I’m on board with whatever it takes for us to be successful and put us in the best position to have an opportunity to hold that [championship] trophy up at the end," Haslem said. "I definitely feel like there needs to be other leaders you know, my voice only goes so far. You’ve got to have leaders on the floor as well."

Haslem, 37, is in his 15th year with the Heat and has been a captain or co-captain every year since the 2007-08 season.

He said both Dragic and Johnson have earned the respect within the organization and among the community to carry that responsibility.

"JJ is one of those leaders that guys gravitate to," Haslem said. "I see a lot of myself in him. And it’s just amazing to see what Goran was able to do leading those guys. See the crowd chanting his name. We definitely know he has that quality about him."

ROSTER MOVES

With the G League beginning training camp on Monday, the Heat assigned center A.J. Hammons to the Sioux Falls Skyforce along with guard Derrick Walton, Jr.

Hammons, who is guaranteed to make $1.3 million this season and $1.5 million next season, missed nearly two weeks during the preseason with the flu. Hammons was active for both of the Heat’s regular season games so far, but did not play. Hammons did not play in the preseason either.

The Heat acquired Hammons as part of the Josh McRoberts trade with the Mavericks on July 7. Hammons, a second-round pick by Dallas in the 2016 draft, averaged 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per game last year and shot 40.5 percent from the field while appearing in 22 games.

The moves keep guard Matt Williams, Jr., the Heat’s other two-way contract player, on the active roster. Williams, who had his contract converted on Oct. 15, can only remain on the Heat’s active roster for 45 days starting Monday per the NBA’s rules regarding two-way contracts.

Williams played in all six preseason games and averaged 2.2 points in 6.4 minutes per game. Every shot he took was from three-point range (30.8 percent).

Walton, Jr., who also played in all six preseason games and shot 42.9 percent from three-point range and averaged 2.8 points in 10.4 minutes, will also join the Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

FUN FOOTBALL DAY

The Heat had some fun on their day off in between games Sunday by taking in the Miami Dolphins-New York Jets game on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Haslem, who had previously owned a suite at the stadium, organized the outing and bought his teammates field passes. The group watched the game from the field level near the southeast corner of the end zone.

Haslem has treated his teammates to Dolphins games in the past, and the team has participated in group activites such as last season when they all went out to eat during an off day in Portland at a restaurant at which Spoelstra is part owner.

”I just always refer back to our championship run and those teams we had we took advantage to do things like that and spend so much time together,” Haslem said. “I really believe building those relationships off the floor translates to being successful on the floor.”

Goran Dragic, who is still learning how football works, said he enjoyed the Dolphins’ 31-28 comeback victory. He stayed until just after Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain intercepted Jets quarterback Josh McCown with 39 seconds left to set up Cody Parkey’s 39-yard game-winning field goal with 22 seconds left.

“I’m not a professional at football, but the last play was crazy with the Jets," Dragic said. "The quarterback threw the ball straight into our guy’s arms and we got that interception. I didn’t stay for the last play, but I know there was the kick and we won.”