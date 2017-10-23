Miami Heat to play without Whiteside again Monday vs. Hawks

The Miami Heat will be without center Hassan Whiteside again Monday night as it looks for its second victory of the young season.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra didn’t say when Whiteside, who sustained a bone bruise in his left knee in the team’s season opener last Wednesday in Orlando, will return,
Whiteside is day-to-day.
“He’s feeling better, he’s doing more, but he won’t play [Monday],” Spoelstra said after the team’s shootaround Monday afternoon. “He’s staying with the routine and he’s doing a great job at that.”
Whiteside, who scored 26 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in that game, bumped knees with Magic center Nikola Vucevic. Whiteside finished the game, but sat out the Heat’s 112-108 win over the Pacers on Saturday.
Although he did not release the starting lineup for Monday night, Spoelstra said he’d likely go with the same group of Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters, Josh Richardson, James Johnson and Jordan Mickey that opened against Indiana.
Mickey started at center that night along with and, although he played only 13 minutes in that game, was effective as he finished with eight points (one shy of a career-high) and six rebounds. He also finished with the best plus/minus on the team that night with a plus-6.
More importantly, Mickey starting allowed Spoelstra to bring Kelly Olynyk in off the bench with the Heat’s second unit, which played very well during a 37-19 second quarter against the Pacers.
Olynyk finished with 13 points and nine rebounds and showed his ability to stretch the floor, going 3-of-5 from three-point range.
“We wanted to have some continuity with the second unit,” Spoelstra said. “[Mickey] allowed for that. The second unit I thought was very good throughout the course of the game. Jordan and Bam [Adebayo] will continue to get better as they understand what our defensive system is and how they can impact and protect the paint and the rim for us.”
