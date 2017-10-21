Heat coach Erik Spoelstra thinks shortened preseason contributing to more injuries

It started with Gordon Hayward’s ugly ankle injury on the first night of the season.
Then other notable NBA players like Chris Paul (knee), Jeremy Lin (knee) and Myles Turner (concussion) have gone down since.
The injury bug hasn’t spared the Heat either with Rodney McGruder out for at least three months (left tibia stress fracture), Hassan Whiteside (bruised knee) and Dion Waiters (ankle) all ailing to varying degrees.
But is the NBA’s move to shorten the preseason and start the regular season earlier in an effort to create more days in between games to blame?
"There is some validity to the fact that there is 10 less days of preseason," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after Saturday’s shootaround at AmericanAirlines Arena. "Our guys came in [to camp] in tremendous shape. But you still notice that, you feel that. You’re cramming in six games, less practices, and then all of a sudden that first game it was on. I don’t know how many, what percentage of the NBA players were truly ready, were physically ready for how fast and aggressive a real regular season game is."
The season began on Oct. 18 this year - eight days earlier than last season and the Heat played two fewer preseason games.
"People say 10 days doesn’t matter, it does," Spoelstra said. "It does matter. But we’ll just have to see how it plays out with the rest of the league."
Spoelstra said every player except Whiteside would be available for Saturday night’s home opener against the Pacers.
Whiteside, who suffered a knee bruise in Wednesday’s opener against the Magic, scored 26 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in that game, but bumped knees with Nikola Vucevic during the third quarter.
Dealing with injuries isn’t a new challenge for the Heat, who dealt with plenty last season.
"Last year we went through that, some guys are hurt, some guys aren’t playing," Goran Dragic said. "This is an opportunity for the next guy. So everybody is professional here and everybody knows what we need to do so we’re going to achieve that."
Waiters, who tweaked the same left ankle Wednesday that he injured last season, is planning on dealing with it as he goes.
"It happens, man, it sucks," Waiters said. "That’s the nature of the game. It comes with it. You can’t cry about it. At the end of the day, when we were winning [last season] everything was fine even when guys were hurt still. So we ain’t going to make no excuses."
Spoelstra said A.J. Hammons (illness) and Okaro White (shoulder strain) were among the players available for Saturday’s game.
STAYING READY
Spoelstra said after Saturday’s shootaround that the Heat collectively would have to make up for Whiteside’s absence – however long that may be - especially on the defensive end.
Could it prompt the Heat to give Udonis Haslem his first action of the season at some point?
"Could be," Spoelstra said.
Whenever he checks into a game, Haslem will play in his 15th season with the Heat.
Haslem appeared in only 16 games last season and averaged 1.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game.
Haslem, who is highly-valued by the Heat for his leadership qualities regardless of playing time, said he always challenges himself to stay ready and does so as an example to younger players.
"If I want these guys to do those things and I preach that, then I have to be that and do what I have to do to be ready and have to be involved and be a leader," Haslem said.
