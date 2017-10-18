Heat rally falls short in Orlando despite 26 points, 22 boards from Whiteside

When the Miami Heat wrapped up the preseason last week coach Erik Spoelstra felt pretty good about the identity his team was developing and how close they were getting to how he wants them to play this season.
"This is, hopefully, just the beginning," Spoelstra said. "When you see us six weeks from now, we'll be a much-improved team. Three months from now, a totally different team."
Whatever momentum Spoelstra thought the Heat was building lasted only about a quarter on opening night. Behind Evan Fournier’s 23 points including nine in the fourth quarter, the Magic started the 2017-18 season much like they finished the 2016-17 season – being a tough team for the Heat to handle – in a 116-109 Miami defeat at Amway Center.
Not that the Heat didn’t fight to the finish.
Down 97-80 with 9:58 to play, the Heat mounted a furious rally to pull within a basket three times with less than three minutes to play. But it wasn’t enough.
Hassan Whiteside was about the only player for Miami who looked similar to the one who was part of the team’s 30-11 second-half finish to last season.
The Heat’s $98 million center and the league’s defending rebound champion led Miami with 26 points, 22 rebounds and a block blocks in 36 minutes – becoming the first player since Kevin Garnett in 2007 to open the season with a 20-point, 20-rebound game.
Whiteside even showed off his three-point touch burying his first career long-distance shot with 6:42 remaining. But that only trimmed Orlando’s lead to 101-90.
Miami led 37-32 after one quarter, converting on 14 of its first 26 field goal attempts and collecting 12 assists on those buckets.
But the momentum quickly evaporated. Orlando took a 58-55 lead into the half and then extended the lead to double digits by opening the third quarter on a 14-2 run.
Goran Dragic, who sat out the final four preseason games to get a mental break, had 17 points, five rebounds and six assists but finished 6-of-19 shooting and never really got into a flow.
James Johnson, who signed a four-year, $60 million deal this summer, battled foul trouble all night and finished with 11 points, four rebounds and eight assists in less than 19 minutes.
Dion Waiters, who left temporarily in the third quarter to get his left ankle re-taped after he came down awkwardly on his foot after jumping up for a rebound on a missed free throw, had 15 points and four assists in 38 minutes. But he was 7-of-17 from the field and 1-of-6 on three-pointers.
The Heat shot 43 percent from the field and was 8-of-30 on threes for the night.
Spoelstra waited until the last possible moment to announce his starting unit. It included newcomer Kelly Olynyk at power forward and Josh Richardson at small forward.
But Olynyk (10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists in 21 minutes) and Richardson (10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assits in 35 minutes) ended up spending more time with the second unit after that.
Justise Winslow, playing in his first game since having season-ending shoulder surgery and playing in only 18 games last year, showed some positive flashes. He finished with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes off the bench.
The Heat returns home to begin a six-game homestand Saturday against the Pacers.
