Spoelstra expects McGruder to return from surgery ‘quicker than most human beings’

Erik Spoelstra said Sunday he believes Rodney McGruder is “going to come back quicker than most human beings” from the stress fracture in his left leg.
The Heat’s coach hasn’t changed his tune in the 48 hours since.
“Surgery went very well,” Spoelstra said Tuesday shortly after the Heat completed practice at AmericanAirlines Arena and a couple hours after McGruder had a 90-minute procedure performed by Dr. Charles Jordan and Heat team physician Dr. Harlan Selesnick at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute at Doctors Hospital to repair the knee.
“It was even shorter than anticipated and he’s already recovering,” Spoelstra continued. “He’ll start the recovery rehabilitation process literally in less than a week.
“It doesn’t matter whatever you say the timetable is, Rodney is going to get back sooner. We just have to make sure that he comes back at a healthy successful and really intelligent rate.”
The Vertical, which first reported the news of McGruder’s injury, projected he would likely miss anywhere from three to six months and potentially the entire season.
But McGruder, who started the Heat’s first five preseason games at small forward (7.2 points, 51.9 percent field goal percentage) and 65 games last season (6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists), said Sunday he believes he’ll play again this year.
“I’m just going to attack the rehab, try to get the most out of that so I can be ready when everything heals up,” he said. “They haven’t really told me too much. Just got to take it a day at a time. I don’t want to really look at the big picture and say months and things like that. I just want to attack it one day at a time and get better every day.”
McGruder said his knee had been bothering him for a while, but thought it was shin splints. An x-ray after last Wednesday’s final preseason home game revealed a stress fracture of his tibia.
“I was mad,” McGruder said. “But I [couldn’t] let that last too long because there’s not too much I can really do about it. Take the next step and just look forward to that.”
He plans to be with the team as often as he can this season after he recovers from surgery.
“This is going to be like I’m part of the team,” McGruder said. “I’m doing everything they’re doing. I’m in the weight room. I’m going to be at practice and just be here with the team. I’m going to attack that rehab and put myself in the best situation to return this season.”
Spoelstra still wasn’t ready to reveal his starting lineup for Wednesday’s opener in Orlando. The Heat could choose to go with either Josh Richardson or Justise Winslow in McGruder’s absence.
Dion Waiters, Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside were the Heat’s only listed probable starters as of Tuesday afternoon.
“I have an idea,” Spoelstra said of his starting lineup. “But I’ll turn my card in tomorrow before the game.”
▪ Spoelstra said center A.J. Hammons (illness) was starting to feel better, but will not make the trip to Orlando. Hammons has been dealing with the flu for over two weeks despite a brief return to practice last week.
▪ Forward Okaro White (left shoulder strain) is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game. White suffered the injury a week ago in the first half against the Wizards and didn’t play in the Heat’s final preseason game.
