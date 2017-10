The Heat's third-year forward hosted the Justise Winslow Invitational Clinic for local South Florida youth Saturday Oct. 14, 2017 on the Heat's practice court at AmericanAirlines Arena. More than 50 local fifth and sixth graders participated. The clinic was part of the mission of the Robin’s House Family Foundation, founded by Winslow's mother Robin Davis, to encourage and guide children and young adults to discover their highest potential through education, recreation, and community outreach.