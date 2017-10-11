Photo Gallery: Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards | Wed. Oct. 11, 2017

Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8)is fouled by Washington Wizards guard Tim Frazier (8) in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) looks on as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) shoots in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) signals a three from the bench after guard Tyler Johnson (8) hits a 23' fast break jump shot in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra signals to players in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) looks on as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) scores against Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) keeps an eye on the basket as Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) defends in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) looks to shoot around Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington (2) controls the ball as he gets around Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) shouts from the bench as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder (17) looks to score as Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) defends in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) drives to the basket to score in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) drives the ball around Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com