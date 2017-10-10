Miami Heat signs veteran DeAndre Liggins

The Miami Heat expanded its preseason roster to a maximum 20 players Tuesday when it signed veteran DeAndre Liggins, a 6-6 wing who originally signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Heat in 2014.
Liggins went on to play with the Heat’s G-League affiliate in Sioux Falls during that and the 2015-16 season where he’s likely headed again to start this season.
“Another player we feel very familiar with, has a lot of the qualities we tend to like and it’s good to bring him back,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
Liggins, 29, appeared in a combined 62 games (19 starts) for the Cavaliers and Mavericks, and averaged 2.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game.
Liggins was later traded three times starting when the Mavericks sent him to Houston, which then packaged him in their trade of Chris Paul to the Clippers. He was then traded to the Hawks, who then waived him within hours of the deal.
Liggins, a two-time G-League Defensive Player of the Year, appeared in 34 games (33 starts) for Sioux Falls during its 2016 championship season and averaged 13.0 points, 7.0 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.06 steals per game.
“I’m real happy about the opportunity to get back in the groove of things,” Liggins said after his first workout with the team on Tuesday. “Nothing’s changed for me. It’s the same formula here. We’ve got a great foundation here.”
Comments