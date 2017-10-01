Photo Gallery: Miami Heat hosts Atlanta Hawks in 2017 preseason home opener | Sun. Oct 1, 2017

Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks players lock arms during the playing of the national anthem before of an NBA preseason basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo dunks before the start of a preseason basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem ties his shoes before the start of a preseason basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow dunks against Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala during the first quarter of a preseason basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic looks to pass against Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala and guard Dennis Schroder during the first quarter of a preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forwards Kent Bazemore and Ersan Ilyasova during the first quarter of a preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore during the first quarter of a preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside reacts after a play during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Ersan Ilyasova and center Dewayne Dedmon during the first quarter of a preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside pulls down a rebound against Atlanta Hawks forward Ersan Ilyasova #7 during the first quarter of a preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Nicolas Brussino #16 during the first quarter of a preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder hits a three pointer against Atlanta Hawks forward Ersan Ilyasova during the first quarter of a preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters reacts after a play during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters passes the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala #31 during the first quarter of a preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Heat owner Micky Arison looks from the sidelines alongside his son, Heat CEO Nick Arison, during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson drives against Atlanta Hawks center Miles Plumlee during the second quarter of a preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward center Dewayne Dedmon #14 during the second quarter of a preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Heat guard Goran Dragic looks to pass against the Hawks on Sunday. Rodney McGruder started with him and the rest of the first team.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon during the second quarter of a preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat center Kelly Olynyk attempts a shot during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson drives against Atlanta Hawks center Miles Plumlee during the second quarter of an NBA preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney #5 during the second quarter of an NBA preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala during the second quarter of an NBA preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat forward Okaro White goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince during the second quarter of an NBA preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder shows his support to his teammates during the second quarter of an NBA preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside battles for a loose ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Quinn Cook during the second quarter of an NBA preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters talks with center Hassan Whiteside during the second quarter of an NBA preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
