Wade and LeBron reunite in Cleveland. ‘There’s no better place to be right now’

The reunion is official.
Via Twitter, Dwyane Wade on Wednesday confirmed what everybody was waiting for the past 24 hours.
Wade is rejoining LeBron James on the basketball court for the first time in four years.
“In the hopes of pursuing a fourth championship, I’ve reached a deal with the Chicago Bulls and I am excited to share that I will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers this season,” Wade wrote in an excerpt from his tweet. “There’s no better place to be right now to continue to play and compete at the highest level. Cleveland believes in my talents and what I can bring to a championship contender both as a player and leader. I look forward to reuniting and playing alongside my brother LeBron. We’ve already won two championships together and I hope we win a third.”
The Cavaliers signed the 35-year-old Wade to a one-year, $2.3 million contract rejoining two of the Miami Heat’s “Big 3” that won two NBA titles and made four consecutive NBA Finals appearances.
#THELAND pic.twitter.com/1h6Q0KSC4c— DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 27, 2017
"I’m happy that we were able to keep him from everybody else," James told reporters at Cavaliers training camp on Wednesday.
The Heat was one of the teams thought to have a chance at signing Wade after he recently secured a buyout from the Chicago Bulls after one season.
LeBron happy 'best friend' Wade coming to Cavaliers, but could've had full Team Banana Boat @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/fMO7zzRqmx— Joe Vardon (@joevardon) September 27, 2017
But as the Miami Herald reported earlier this week, despite their interest the Heat was at peace with Wade’s decision not to return since the franchise is happy with its current roster and backcourt depth.
There was also some concern as to whether joining Wade with the team’s current nucleus of players would affect team chemistry.
A potential Wade return to Miami sounded like a welcome prospect to multiple Heat players including longtime friend Udonis Haslem, who like Wade was a part of all three of the franchise’s championships.
Haslem took a playful jab at his buddy on Tuesday during Heat training camp when news broke he would sign with the Cavaliers instead.
"I will put my special request in with [coach Erik Spoelstra] for minutes in that game," Haslem said. "I definitely got six fouls — probably three on each and a flagrant for Dwyane."
Wade and the Heat have reportedly mended fences after their split two years ago and he is rumored to be open to the possibility of coming back someday.
But for now, attempting to secure his fourth championship ring and a third alongside James is the primary goal.
Wade averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 60 games in his lone season with the Bulls. That’s five points lower than his career average (23.3), and his 43.4 field goal percentage last year was the worst of his career.
"It’s kinda like when you start school and you walk into the classroom and not quite sure who your classmates are, but then your best friend is there and you think, ‘Oh yeah, this is going to be fun,’" James told reporters in Cleveland. "We’re blessed as a franchise to have a player the caliber of D-Wade."
