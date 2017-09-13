Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade visits the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, November 10, 2016.
Miami Heat

This ESPN anchor caused an uproar by calling Trump a bigot. Dwyane Wade has her back

By George Richards

grichards@miamiherald.com

September 13, 2017 2:37 PM

On Monday, ESPN anchor Jamele Hill called out President Donald Trump on Twitter, calling him a white supremacist, “the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime,” and a bigot — among other things.

The following day, ESPN issued a response to their “SportsCenter” host, saying those comments “do not represent the position of ESPN” and that “we have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”

Hill, who is African-American, was personally attacked on social media with numerous racist responses directed at her accounts.

She also found plenty of support with a number of high-profile athletes and celebrities taking her side.

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade was one who gave his support of Hill on a tweet sent out by former Indiana Pacers guard and current TNT analyst Reggie Miller.

Early Wednesday morning, Miller tweeted out ‘I’m on Team @jemelehill.’ As of Wednesday afternoon, it had been retweeted over 3,200 times with more than 7,100 likes.

Wade, currently with the Chicago Bulls, retweeted Miller and wrote “Sign me up!”

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, no stranger to controversy himself, sent out a simple message to Hill: “We are with you.”

George Richards: 305-376-4995, @GeorgeRichards

