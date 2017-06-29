Summer league player Gian Clavell happy for opportunity with Heat

Guard Gian Clavell, a Puerto Rico native who moved to Miami when he was 16 and led Hialeah Gardens High to a state title in 2012, is also on the roster. Clavell, the Mountain West Player of the Year last year, was arrested twice in a 16-month span (July 2015 and Nov. 2016) and charged with domestic violence by his former girlfriend, a track athlete, at Colorado State University.