Photo gallery: Miami Heat Draft party | Thurs., June 22, 2017

Daniel Doyle, 38, reacts after the Miami Heat choose Bam Adebayo as their first pick during the NBA draft on Thurs., June 22, 2017 at the AmericanAirlines Area in downtown Miami.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Henry Sotolongo, 15, reacts after the Miami Heat choose Bam Adebayo as their first pick during the NBA draft on Thurs., June 22, 2017 at the AmericanAirlines Area in downtown Miami.
Henry Sotolongo, 15, reacts after the Miami Heat choose Bam Adebayo as their first pick during the NBA draft on Thurs., June 22, 2017 at the AmericanAirlines Area in downtown Miami.
James Pough, 54, left, and Mary Brown, 53, celebrate after the Miami Heat choose Bam Adebayo as their first pick during the NBA draft on Thurs., June 22, 2017 at the AmericanAirlines Area in downtown Miami.
Fans celebrate after the Miami Heat choose Bam Adebayo as their first pick during the NBA draft on Thurs., June 22, 2017 at the AmericanAirlines Area in downtown Miami.
John Porto, 18, cheers before the Miami Heat make their first pick during the NBA draft on Thurs., June 22, 2017 at the AmericanAirlines Area in downtown Miami. The Heat's first choice was Bam Adebayo.
Fabiano Arnesen, 1, passes a basketball to his father, Stephan Arnesan, 33, (not pictured) during the Miami Heat's NBA Draft Party on Thurs., June 22, 2017 at the AmericanAirlines Area in downtown Miami. The Heat's first draft choice was Bam Adebayo.
Dylan Burrowes, 11, from Pompano Beach, shows off his jersey during the Miami Heat's NBA Draft Party on Thurs., June 22, 2017 at the AmericanAirlines Area in downtown Miami. The Heat's first draft choice was Bam Adebayo.
From left to right: Udanis Silva, 11, Edgerin Silva, 8, and Carlos Gonzalez, 13, take a selfie during the Miami Heat's NBA Draft Party on Thurs., June 22, 2017 at the AmericanAirlines Area in downtown Miami. The Heat's first draft choice was Bam Adebayo.
