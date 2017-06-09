Longtime Miami Heat TV analyst Fiorentino to call final season in 2017-18

Tony Fiorentino, who has served as an assistant coach, scout and broadcaster with the Miami Heat organization since its inaugural season, will call his 15th and final season as the team’s television analyst next season before moving onto a role as a team ambassador, the Heat announced late Friday.

The Heat requested the change but wanted to give Fiorentino a farewell season as an analyst. Eric Reid, the team’s longtime play-by-play announcer who has also been with the franchise since its inaugural season, is not part of the change. The team and broadcast partner Fox Sports Sun are in the process of evaluating candidates to fill the impending vacancy.

“I never would have imagined that I would spend 15 years on the air as a HEAT broadcaster and be approaching my 30th season with the club,” Fiorentino said in a statement released by the team. “Calling the games, especially during the three Championship seasons, was a fantastic experience. I’ve worn many hats during my time with the Heat and I’ll continue to represent my team and interact with Heat Nation in my ‘not so new’ role.”

In addition to serving as a team ambassador, Fiorentino will continue to serve as the director for the franchise’s summer basketball camp program.

“As an original member of the Miami Heat, Tony’s history with the franchise includes 30 incredible years of dedicated service and countless accomplishments,” said Michael McCullough, the team’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “Many Heat fans have grown up with ‘The Coach,’ either from watching the Heat game broadcasts or by participating in Heat Basketball Camp. Tony’s impact on the Heat fan base spans decades and we’re happy this three-time NBA Champion will remain a member of the Miami Heat Family.”

Fiorentino first gained experience as a fill-in analyst during the 1991 season and then became a regular fixture on the team’s television and radio broadcasts during the 2003-04 season. He succeeded Mike Fratello early in the 2004-05 season as TV analyst.

He began his time with the Heat as an assistant coach during the inaugural 1988-89 season. He also had a three-year stint as an assistant coach for the WNBA’s Miami Sol.

Miami Herald Sports Writer Barry Jackson contributed to this report.