Photo gallery: Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers | Mon., April 10, 2017

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside drives past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson as the Heat hosts the Cavaliers on April 10, 2017.
PATRICK FARRELL
pfarrell@miamiherald.com
Heat forward James Johnson drives past the Cavaliers’ Channing Frye on Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson drives past the Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye as the Heat hosts the Cavaliers on April 10, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson drives past Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love as the Heat hosts the Cavaliers on April 10, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson drives past Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love as the Heat hosts the Cavaliers on April 10, 2017.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James watches as the Miami Heat hosts the Cavaliers on April 10, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside reaches past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Williams as the Heat hosts the Cavaliers on April 10, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson drives past Cleveland Cavaliers center Larry Sanders as the Heat hosts the Cavaliers on April 10, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic drives past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Williams as the Miami Heat hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 10, 2017.
Miami Heat's forward James Johnson drives past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye as the Heat hosts the Cavaliers on April 10, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love as the Heat hosts the Cavaliers on April 10, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside tangles with Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love as the Heat hosts the Cavaliers on April 10, 2017.
