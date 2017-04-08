Photo gallery: Heat at Wizards | Sat., April 8, 2017

Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington (2) loose control of the ball while driving to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Jason Smith (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) recovers a loose ball as he goes up against Washington Wizards guard Bojan Bogdanovic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, Saturday, April 8, 2017. Looking on is Miami Heat Assistant Coach Juwan Howard, right.
Washington Wizards guard Brandon Jennings (7) looses control of the ball as he goes up against Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) beats Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) to the basket for the go-ahead basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, Saturday, April 8, 2017. Morris hit the layup with 11 seconds left to give Miami Heat a 106-103 victory over Washington Wizards.
Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington (2) scramble for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, Saturday, April 8, 2017. Miami won 106-103.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) is fouled under the basket by Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (28) as Wizards Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, Saturday, April 8, 2017. Whiteside scored 30 points as Miami won 106-103.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) scores past Washington Wizards Markieff Morris (5) and Marcin Gortat (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, Saturday, April 8, 2017. Miami defeated Washington 106-103.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, Saturday, April 8, 2017. Miami won 106-103.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) scores on Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) as Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) and Washington Wizards guard Brandon Jennings (7) look on during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, Saturday, April 8, 2017. Whiteside scored 30 points as Miami won 106-103.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) has his shot blocked by Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Washington Wizards John Wall (2), Marcin Gortat (13), and Markieff Morris (5) sit on the bench together after losing to the Miami Heat in an NBA basketball game in Washington, Saturday, April 8, 2017. Miami won 106-103.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, left, kneels to talk with his assistant coach Juwan Howard, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Washington, Saturday, April 8, 2017. Miami won 106-103.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during the closing minutes of the second half of an NBA basketball game Washington Wizards in Washington, Saturday, April 8, 2017. Miami won 106-103.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) looks to the officials after not scoring on Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, Saturday, April 8, 2017. Miami won 106-103.
Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks during the closing seconds of the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Washington, Saturday, April 8, 2017. Miami won 106-103.
