Photo gallery: Heat at Hornets | Wed., April 5, 2017

Miami Heat's Josh Richardson, right, is fouled by Charlotte Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017. The Heat won 112-99.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside (21) drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets' Marvin Williams (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017. The Heat won 112-99.
Chuck Burton
AP
Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) tries to shoot over Miami Heat's Willie Reed (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017. The Heat won 112-99.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson, left, passes the ball around Charlotte Hornets' Marvin Williams, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017. The Heat won 112-99.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami Heat's Goran Dragic (7) shoots over Charlotte Hornets' Frank Kaminsky (44) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017. The Heat won 112-99.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami Heat's Goran Dragic (7) drives against Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Chuck Burton
AP
Charlotte Hornets' Marco Belinelli, left, passes the ball around Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Chuck Burton
AP
Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) shoots over Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami Heat's Rodney McGruder, left, grabs a loose ball as Charlotte Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, bottom, and Cody Zeller, right, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami Heat's Goran Dragic, center, is trapped by Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker, left, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, right, and Cody Zeller, back, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Chuck Burton
AP
Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum (5) shoots over Miami Heat's Rodney McGruder (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Chuck Burton
AP
Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum (5) drives to the basket as Miami Heat's James Johnson (16) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017. The Heat won 112-99.
Chuck Burton
AP
Members of the Charlotte Hornets' Honeybees perform in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami Heat's James Johnson (16) and Charlotte Hornets' Miles Plumlee (18) battle for a rebound in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami Heat's Goran Dragic, left, and Charlotte Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, right, battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra directs his team against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami Heat's Goran Dragic (7) shoots between Charlotte Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) and Marvin Williams (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami Heat's James Johnson (16) shoots as Charlotte Hornets' Marvin Williams (2), Cody Zeller (40), and Nicolas Batum (5) defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Chuck Burton
AP
iami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts to a call in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
AP