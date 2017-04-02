Photo Gallery: Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat | Sun. April 2, 2017

Miami Heat Josh Richardson attempts a three-pointer in the final seconds of the game as the Denver Nuggets defeat the Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida, April 2, 2017.
Miami Heat Tyler Johnson and Goran Dragic are knocked down on the court in the final seconds of the game as they are defeated by the Denver Nuggets at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida, April 2, 2017.
Miami Heat Josh Richardson passes the ball to Goran Dragic in the final seconds of the game as they play the Denver Nuggets at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida, April 2, 2017.
Miami Heat Tyler Johnson shot is blocked in the final 16 seconds of the game by Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida, April 2, 2017.
Miami Heat Josh Richardson looks for the basket in the final seconds of the game as they play the Denver Nuggets at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida, April 2, 2017.
Miami Heat Josh Richardson is disappointed after attempting a three-pointer in the final seconds of the game as the Denver Nuggets defeat the Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida, April 2, 2017.
Miami Heat Willie Reed looks to grab a loose ball as Denver Nuggets Mason Plumlee watches in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida, April 2, 2017.
Miami Heat Goran Dragic looks to the basket as Denver Nuggets Mason Plumlee defends in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida, April 2, 2017.
Miami Heat James Johnson slam dunks the ball as they play the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida, April 2, 2017.
Miami Heat Tyler Johnson leaps to the basket in the second quarter as hey play the Denver Nuggets at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida, April 2, 2017.
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside looks to the basket as Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic defends in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida, April 2, 2017.
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside leaps to the basket past Denver Nuggets Danilo Galliaari's arm at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida, April 2, 2017.
